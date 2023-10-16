SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University’s 2023 Homecoming events run throughout this week with the Homecoming football game between the ASU Rams and the University of Texas Permian Basin.

Many of the events are open to the public, including:

Tuesday, Oct. 17

7 p.m.: Ram Remembrance – a memorial ceremony to mark the passing of ASU students, faculty, staff and alumni during the previous academic year. The ceremony will take place in the Houston Harte University Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

7 p.m.: Rambelles Soccer vs. West Texas A&M – ASU Soccer Complex

Friday, Oct. 20

6 p.m.: Rambelles Volleyball vs. St. Edward’s – Junell Center/Stephens Arena

– Junell Center/Stephens Arena 6 p.m.: Alumni Association Homecoming Dinner & Awards – an evening to celebrate the 2023 Homecoming Honorees. It begins with a social gathering at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. Tickets are available from the ASU Alumni Association for $75 per person for members or $100 each for non-members.

– an evening to celebrate the 2023 Homecoming Honorees. It begins with a social gathering at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. Tickets are available from the ASU Alumni Association for $75 per person for members or $100 each for non-members. 8:30 p.m.: Pep Rally and Bonfire – in the open area behind Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave.

– in the open area behind Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave. 10:30 p.m.: Midnight Madness – the first Rams and Rambelles basketball practice of the season in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena. Activities include meet the team, games, contests and giveaways.

Saturday, Oct. 21

10 a.m.: ASU Homecoming Parade – begins at the Campus Green and then winds through the ASU campus to end at the Massie residence halls near the Junell Center.

– begins at the Campus Green and then winds through the ASU campus to end at the Massie residence halls near the Junell Center. 2 p.m.: Rambelles Volleyball vs. St. Mary’s – Junell Center/Stephens Arena

– Junell Center/Stephens Arena 3-5 p.m.: Homecoming Ram Jam – tailgate party includes free food, games, live music and more at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center.

– tailgate party includes free food, games, live music and more at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center. 6 p.m.: Homecoming Football Game – the ASU Rams take on the UT Permian Basin Falcons at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field. The Homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime.

Other Homecoming activities for students throughout the week will include a Homecoming Kickball Tournament, the Blue and Gold Bash, a Dance and Chant Contest, and Homecoming Clean Up on Sunday. Additional activities geared toward ASU alumni include a Class Reunion Breakfast and an Alumni Homecoming Tour.

More information on the Rams and Rambelles athletic contests, including ticket prices, the clear bag policy and streaming details, is available at angelosports.com.

.