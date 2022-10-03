SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State University Police Department is asking for the public help to identify an individual on Oct. 3.

According to ASUPD, the person seen in these photographs are a possible suspect in a recent theft on campus. ASUPD shares that if anyone sees this individual on campus they should contact the university police immediately.

University police urge the public to contact Sgt. Villarreal at (325) 942-2071 or use the 24-hour tip line at 942-ACTT.

