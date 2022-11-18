SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Monday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. the Angelo State University Woodwind Chamber Ensemble will be presenting its fall concert in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building.

This concert featuring classical music will be free and open to the public in the Eldon Black Recital Hall in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building. The public will get the chance to watch 10 students perform on bassoon, clarinet, cello, flute, saxophone, violin and viola.

Music for this program includes:

“Quartet op. 7 in D Major for clarinet and strings” by Bernhard Crusell

Fugue from “Le Tombeau de Couperin” by Maurice Ravel

“Duo No. 1 in C Major for clarinet and bassoon” by Ludwig van Beethoven

“Three American Miniatures for flute and clarinet” by John Rutter

“Sonate III in d minor, BWV 527” by Johann Sebastien Bach

Nikkol Garcia of Midland will be playing the flute, Maya Rios of San Angelo will be playing bassoon, Loxi Bell of Fredericksburg will play the violin, Talysen Carter of San Angelo will be on the cello, Lucas Moralez of San Angelo will play the viola, Joe Gonzales of Lyons and Jamie Herrera of Abilene will both be playing the clarinet, Mario Larios-Garcia of San Antonio, Colby Darnell of Goldthwaite and Matthew Wenzel of Yoakum will be on the saxophone.

The ASU Woodwind Chamber Ensemble is directed by Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, Dr. Constance Kelley, Dr. Janelle Ott and Dr. Fagner Rocha of the ASU music faculty.