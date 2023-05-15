SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University’s Department of Teacher Education will host free “Camp Code” Robotics Camps for local middle school students this summer on the ASU campus.

Each five-day, non-residential camp is open to students who will enter sixth, seventh, or eighth grade this fall. Participants will learn to build and program robots using the LEGO Mindstorms hardware/software platform.

The Robotics Camps are all beginner camps and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on the following dates:

The July 17-21 camp has been filled – but there are still openings for the second and third camps.

July 17-21 (full)

July 24-28

July 31 – Aug. 4

The camps are completely free and T-shirts and lunches will be provided. Applications for the camps are available at angelo.edu/camp-code.

In addition to coding and robotics instruction, the camps will also feature sessions on team building, information on opportunities to join groups or organizations focused on coding activities, and information on careers in coding, robotics and technology.

The Robotics Camps are funded by a $29,861 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). This marks the fifth straight year ASU has won a TWC grant to underwrite the camps.