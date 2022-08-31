SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is gearing up for a day full of Ram Jam, the Ram football season kickoff, and the home opener for Rambelle soccer on Thursday, September 1st.

Ram Jam will start the day of activities from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitor Center. This event will include a free concert by William Clark Green that is open to the public. Anyone that is over the age of 21 and wishes to consume alcohol will need to get a free wristband from stations at each Ram Jam.

At 7 p.m., the No. 7 Rams football team will face off against Chadron State at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field.

The No. 25 Rambelle soccer team will host their home opener against the Colorado School of Mines at the ASU Soccer Field.

Also new this year is a Clear Bag Policy for ASU athletic events. Fans are permitted to take only the following types of bags into ASU athletics venues:

Clear bags or backpacks that do not exceed 12 inches long by 12 inches high by 6 inches wide

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Small clutch purses, with or without a handle or strap, not exceeding 5 inches by 8 inches

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary bags, after inspection at any entrance. Sealed seat cushions without pockets or compartments will also be permitted.

Prohibited items will not be held for fans during events. Fans who refuse to allow inspections of bags will be denied entry to the facility.

Fans who can’t make it to the games can still follow all the live action on the Angelo All Access digital streaming service. See more details at angelo.edu/all-access.

More details on the athletic events, including ticket prices, are available at angelosports.com.