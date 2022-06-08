SAN ANGELO, Texas – From June 16th to June 17th, the Angelo State University’s Department of Agriculture will be co-hosting ranchers and cattle industry professionals from across the state for a Beef Cattle Symposium.

This event will be taking place at the San Angelo Fairground and ASU’s Management, Instruction and Research Center.

On June 16th, specialists from across West Texas will have an open forum on cattle quality, medicine, marketing, rangeland health and more at the First Financial Bank Pavilion at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo fairgrounds.

Multiple ranching product vendors will also be at the event along with a mixer to wrap up the first day.

June 17th will include hands-on learning opportunities for half the day at ASU’s Management, Instruction and Research center located off U.S. Highway 87. These activities will include spray equipment, carcass evaluation and carbon sequestration and livestock handling.

Private Applicator License holders can earn 3 CEU credits for each day of the symposium.

The symposium will cost $50 per person and $150 for product vendors and exhibitors.

Individuals can register on the link provided below: https://tinyurl.com/beefsymposiumparticipant

Vendors can register at the link provided below: https://tinyurl.com/beefsymposiumexhibitor.

For more information contact Dr. Cody Scott in the ASU Agriculture Department at cody.scott@angelo.edu.