SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University is interested in a 10-year lease with the City of San Angelo for the Bly Arena to start its Rodeo Program during the 2023 fall semester.

The arena would provide a practice venue for students as well as a facility to board their horses. Livestock used for practices will also be housed on the premises. Over multiple years, ASU plans to make significant improvements to the Blye Arena, restoring it and the property to a high standard for both the students and the surrounding community.

Currently, the Bly arena is used as a practice facility, for Stock Show as well as for private roping according to Sidney Walker. In the past three years, the Bly Arena has only accumulated $3,195 in the fiscal year 2022; $5,686 in the fiscal year 2021 and only $1,800 in the fiscal year 2020. Because of the minimum amount of revenue, the facility has generated so far, it could not keep up with maintenance and that money was not able to go back into the facility.

Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr. Don Topliff, spoke on behalf of ASU to tell more about the new Rodeo Program. This isn’t the first time the ASU Rodeo Program has been discussed, but because of a lack of funds, it has remained dormant until now.

The program will be officially announced during the San Angelo Rodeo on April 1, 2023. ASU will also rejoin the Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, allowing students of the program to compete in the NIRA throughout the southwestern region (Texas and part of New Mexico).

The motion was approved 7-0.