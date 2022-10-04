SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Symphony Orchestra is to perform its first concert of the Fall 2022 semester on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 32 N. Irving St. in downtown San Angelo.

Directed by Dr. Fagner Magrinelli Rocha, assistant professor of music, “A Night in Vienna,” is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., it is free and open to the public. It will feature music from three Viennese composers: Ludwig van Beethoven, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri.