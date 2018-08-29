ASU students welcomed back to campus with various activities & events

SAN ANGELO, TX - Monday, the Laura Bush Institute hosted the annual Girls Night Out event where hundreds of girls participated to learn tools for their own wellness, health and safety.

However, Tuesday the guys had their turn for a "night out". The event was to raise awareness about physical, mental, and emotional health for men during their college years.

In addition, dinner was served and there were lots of free giveaways.

It was also a fun environment for college men to learn skills about staying healthy and setting strong goals. Guys Night Out was open to Angelo State, Howard College, and men stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base.

Last week, new incoming freshman were welcomed to campus with the decade-long tradition, Rambunctious week.

Students and parents can check out the other various events at Angelo State on the events calendar website.