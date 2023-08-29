SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University has risen through the social media ranks and claimed No. 1 among the nation’s NCAA Division II schools for 2022-23.

According to a press release from ASU, the rankings are a part of Rival IQ’s 2023 Higher Education Social Media Engagement Report. They are based on each institution’s combined performance and engagement on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok from June 2022 through May 2023.

This is the second year that Rival IQ has ranked Division II schools, and Angelo State improved its overall ranking from No. 4 in 2021-22. ASU’s main social media accounts are overseen by the Office of Communications and Marketing.

“To be in the Top 10 last year for the first time and then to top the list this year, it’s very exciting!” said Brittney Miller, director of communications and marketing. “A lot of people work together to build a strong social media content strategy for our accounts. Our goal is to create engaging content to promote everything Angelo State has to offer, so to receive this recognition is kind of the icing on the cake.”

Individually, ASU achieved the following rankings for each social media channel:

Facebook – No. 10

Instagram – No. 17

Twitter – No. 18

TikTok – No. 27*

From the Rival IQ report: “Angelo State University had a great year on social, landing in the top 30 on all channels and scoring 10th on Facebook. You might be wondering how a school without a first-place finish on any given channel could snag the overall gold. Simply put, knowing how to tailor content and reach your target audience on all channels is more important than standing out on one channel in particular when it comes to our rankings, and Angelo State did just that.”

*ASU’s TikTok ranking rose from No. 93 in 2021-22 to No. 27 in 2022-23 despite the account being disabled in December 2022 to comply with a state mandate.

