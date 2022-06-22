SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Angelo State Soccer Complex will be undergoing a $1.6 million renovation which will add a press box, the program’s first dedicated clubhouse and additional covered seating for fans.

“This is great news for our players, our fans and the entire program,” said Travis McCorkle, head soccer coach. “Our team’s success and the rising popularity of soccer in the U.S. have attracted many more fans to our home matches, so the added seating is definitely needed.”

The renovations will go through two phases which will cover the span of two years.

In the first phase a cover steel canopy, modular press box and related infrastructure will be completed. Along with these renovations, stadium seating will also be added during this phase, increasing the stadium’s current capacity of 500 fans. The first phase is targeted to be done prior to the start of the 2022 fall season.

The second phase will include the construction of the Soccer Clubhouse. Since 1996, when the soccer program was introduced, both the Rambelles and their opponents have had to utilize locker rooms and athletic training areas located in the ASU Junnell Center.

“The clubhouse will be an awesome place that our players can call their own, and the press box will better accommodate our athletic communications staff and the media,” McCorkle shared. “It’s really a win-win for everyone involved”

“Having top-notch facilities also helps with recruiting,” he added. “The new clubhouse, in particular, will certainly help us continue to attract outstanding student-athletes to proudly represent the ASU Ram Family on the soccer field.”

Project costs will be covered by external funding sources according to ASU.

These new renovations will be the latest renovations the Soccer Complex has received since its construction in 1996.

These renovations to help hold the Rambelles fans are much needed after the support they have given to the team.

“This is another example of Angelo State moving forward and constantly improving,” said Athletic Director James Reid. “ASU is known for having some of the best athletic facilities in all of NCAA Division II, and we are committed to making sure all of our student-athletes and fans have the best possible experience at our home events.”

“The renovations and new facilities at the Soccer Complex will have a dynamic impact not only on the Rambelles soccer team but also the growing number of students and community members of all ages who support the players, coaches and staff,” he added.

Since 2010 the Rambelles had won seven Lone Star Conference regular-season and tournament titles and advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

McCorkle has also been rewarded LSC Coach of the Year five times. In 2020 the entire coaching staff was named NCAA D II National Coaching Staff of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches after ASU’s first undefeated season.

In the most recent fall 2021 season, the Rambelles won the LSC Tournament Tournament and then advanced to the second round of the NCAA D II Tournament. The team finished the season 16-5-2.