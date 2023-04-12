SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo events are credited for bringing in millions of dollars to the local economy each year.

Small business in the Concho Valley was the focus of the monthly chamber luncheon. Members heard about services for small business owners through the ASU Small Business Development Center.

“It was an amazing opportunity to get that real-world experience but also just engage in my community,” said Elizabeth Dantzler, a representative of ASU’s Small Business Development Center. “I did not know what I wanted to do with my business degree until I had this internship and I have truly found a passion for helping entrepreneurs in the area.”