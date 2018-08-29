ASU's Laura Bush Institute hosts "Girls Night Out" for new and returning students

SAN ANGELO, TX - Angelo State Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health hosted the annual "Girls Night Out" on Monday where hundreds of girls attended to learn tools for their own wellness, health and safety.

Students were able to participate in various activities and had opportunities to win giveaways.

Speaker, Mackenzie Baldwin spoke to students about her experience of being seduced online from a man from Kosovo, and how her family, with the help of the FBI saved her.

Other speakers included Dr. Rick Rigsby, whose passionate commencement speech received more than 130 million views worldwide. Dr. Rigsby is an internationally acclaimed speaker and is a favorite among the National Football League and the PGA. He is also an award winning author.

There were also quick lessons for students on staying safe and protecting themselves.

Girls Night Out was open to Howard College and Goodfellow AFB students.