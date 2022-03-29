SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University announced the relaxation of some measures used to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement sent to students and staff by ASU President Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, the school will be discontinuing the requirement for students and staff to complete a wellness screening when visiting campus.

Students who are being quarantined or isolated due to a COVID infection will still be required to use the Wellness App to report their condition.

The school will also stop publishing daily COVID-related numbers, though the statement indicates they will continue monitoring any reported cases.

The statement encourages students who wish to wear a mask on campus or to school events to do so. “We have successfully arrived at this point because of the commitment and focus we placed on taking care of the ASU community,” said Hawkins.

“My hope and expectation are we will never change course on that commitment and focus,” said Hawkins in the statement. “Many thanks for helping to reach this milestone. Let’s continue to Go as a Ram.”