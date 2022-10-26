SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University women’s soccer program has received a $250,000 gift from an anonymous group of supporters with the goal of establishing a new endowment benefiting the program.

According to the release, the ASU Belles Endowment is to provide funding to support different aspects of the soccer program, including travel, uniforms, equipment, student-athlete services, and more.

What a wonderful surprise this is for our soccer program, I already knew that we had awesome fans, but this generosity really goes above and beyond. The endowment will have a tremendous impact on Rambelles soccer for many years to come, and it will certainly help us continue to attract outstanding student-athletes to proudly represent the ASU Ram Family on the soccer field. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to the endowment, as well as to those who will contribute in the future. Rambelle Head Coach Travis McCorkle

The endowment was originally presented at halftime of the Belles’ last regular season home game, in which they defeated St. Edward’s by a score of 2-1. They will finish the regular season on Friday, Oct. 28 at Midwestern State before competing in the Lone Star Conference postseason tournament which is set to begin Tuesday, Nov. 1