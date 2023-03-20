SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Ram Band has been officially invited to participate and perform in the 2024 Rome New Year’s Parade and Festival in Rome, Italy, on January 1, 2024.

Bob Bone, co-founder and chairman of Rome New Year, visited the Angelo State campus on March 20 to extend the invitation.

“The Ram Band will have a life-changing week in the Eternal City,” Bone said, “performing in the parade and immersing in a full educational program visiting museums, historic sites, and places of architectural and artistic interest.”

The Rome New Year’s Parade proceeds along the Via della Conciliazione, traveling through the Piazza del Popolo and the Spanish Steps, and culminates at St. Peter’s Square. The 2024 parade will include thousands of performers from all over the world, with an expected street audience of 250,000 people. It will also be televised and streamed live across the globe.

This will be the second international performance for the ASU Ram Band, which led the 2019 London New Year’s Day Parade in London, England.

“It is once again an honor to represent Angelo State on the international stage,” said Dr. Jonathan Alvis, ASU director of bands. “This invitation is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our students over the past five years. We are extremely excited to give our students the opportunity to visit this historic city and perform for hundreds of thousands of people.”