SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University history professor Dr. Sarah Lynch was elected as a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society. The RHS, which is based at University College London, is a society of the United Kingdom’s top-tier historians.

Those that receive a Fellowship with RHS are university staff, historians and other individuals who have made their own benefactions to historical scholarship. This can be done through works of dissemination or diffusion in research, journal editing, or organizing a conference and exhibit. Authoring a book or body of work that is noted as scholarly are typical ways to be awarded a Fellowship as well.

In order to apply for a Fellowship, applicants must be supported by someone who is currently a Fellow of RHS. Existing Fellows then review the applications for approval and election.

“It’s a huge honor for me to be named a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society,” Lynch said. “It’s even more meaningful because I realize how far I’ve come as a first-generation college student who worked three jobs while getting my Ph.D. I am so very grateful to my family, friends, and colleagues who helped me get here.”

Lynch, who is an Ireland native, has published two books as a researcher and author titled “Elementary and Grammar Education in Late Medieval France: Lyon, 1285-1530” published in 2017, and “Medieval Pedagogical Writings: An Epitome” published in 2018. Lynch Is currently working on two new books called “The Medieval year and “Medieval Education: An Epitome”.

Along with writing books, Lynch has also written numerous articles that have been in historical journals such as History of Education Quarterly, Tiempo y Educacion and Bulletin of International Medieval Research.

Lynch joined the History Department at Angelo State in 2016 where she now specializes in the history and education of medieval times. Along with teaching medieval history, Lynch teaches undergraduate courses such as the history and culture of Europe, magic and the supernatural, the history of education, and climate history.

“Since coming to Angelo State, Dr. Sarah Lynch has been no stranger to awards and honors,” said Dr. Jason Pierce, chair of ASU’s Arnoldo De Leon Department of History. “Her election as a Fellow of the Royal Historical Society shows that her work has attracted wide critical acclaimed. Her research also informs her classes on medieval history, which are among the most popular in the department. She is truly an asset to our students and to the Ram Family as a whole.”

Lynch has also been nominated for the ASU President’s Award for Faculty Excellence in Research along with the ASU Gary and Pat Rodgers Distinguished Faculty Award. In 2018, Lynch received the Olivia Remie Constable Award presented by the Medieval Academy of America.