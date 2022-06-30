SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Police Department is asking the public for information about people suspected of multiple on-campus vehicle burglaries.

According to a statement sent to university students and staff, University Police are looking for two women they believe may have been involved in several vehicle burglaries that took place on Thursday morning, June 30, 2022. Police say the burglaries were reported in the Centennial Village parking lots P-01 and P-02.

According to the statement, security cameras captured photos of the suspects breaking into cars between 5:20 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Thursday. Photos released with the bulletin depict two women who the police say are either white or Hispanic.

University police urge anyone with information about the burglaries to call (325) 942-2071 or to use the 24-hour tip line.