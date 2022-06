SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Police are asking the community for help with a string of burglaries that occurred at Centennial Village Dorm on the university campus.

The suspect is allegedly connected to two previous car burglaries and other attempted burglaries.

Remember to keep car doors locked and remove all valuables from the vehicle.

Courtesy of ASU Police Department

If you have any information please contact Sgt. Villareal at 325.942.2071 or use the 24-hour tip line