SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The Angelo State University Police Department has received their newly designed black and white Tahoes after several months of delays.

The ASU PD first announced the upcoming change on December 9, 2022. Due to supply chain issues, the newly designed vehicles weren’t officially outfitted until July 14.

In addition to the new designs of their cruisers, ASU PD has started construction for a new police station on campus.