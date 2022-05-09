SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s chapter of the Order of the Sword & Shield National Honor Society recently inducted 28 new student members.

The Order of the Sword and Shield is dedicated to cybersecurity, homeland security, intelligence, emergency management, and all protective security disciplines. Currently, this is the only academic and professional honor society to do so. The ASU chapter was chartered in 2015 and is one of only 92 Official Academic Chapters in the U.S., including just five chapters in Texas.

In order to qualify for the Order of the Sword and Shield, students must first be majoring in homeland security, intelligence, or any other protective security field and must have completed at least 50% of the credit hours required for graduation. Undergraduates are required to have at least a 3.25 grade point average and Graduate students are required to have at least a 3.5 grade point average. Students are inducted through invitation and only after having at least two recommendations from current faculty members.

The 2021-22 ASU student inductees, by hometown and major, are:

San Angelo: Kassandra Jo Acosta, homeland security; Bailey Anderson, homeland security; Broc Blasingame, intelligence and analysis; Abigail Borrego, border and homeland security; Madison Callison, criminal justice; Ananias Mayes, intelligence and analysis; Jonathan Nelson, homeland security; Alexandrea Sedeno, criminal justice; and Nathan Showers, intelligence and analysis

Austin: Victor Cardenas, intelligence and analysis; and Jeffrey Norwood, global security studies

Cleveland: Brett Estes, global security studies

Colorado Springs, Colo.: Lauren Rich, intelligence and analysis

Fairfax Station, Va.: Jasmine Perpignan, intelligence and analysis

Kaneohe, Hawaii: Starla Culp, intelligence and analysis

Mesquite: Denisha Dunn, intelligence and analysis; and Jarielle Nabors, global security studies

Missouri City: Donavan Moses, border and homeland security

North Richland Hills: Samantha Leigh Boyer, intelligence and analysis

Ondenton, Md.: Alice Sparacin, intelligence and analysis

Sacramento, Calif.: Aimee Ivanoff, intelligence and analysis

San Antonio: Julie Burnett, intelligence and analysis; and Jazlyn Hope Caza, intelligence and analysis

Sterling City: Leslie Mackie, criminal justice

Strawn: Allyssa Mahone, criminal justice

Wichita Falls: Kyle Collier, criminal justice

Woodbridge, Va.: John Smithberger, intelligence and analysis

Yorktown, Va.: Sierra Richardson, intelligence and analysis

Headquartered at St. John’s University in New York, the Order of the Sword & Shield was formed in 2010 and is also known as Omicron Sigma Sigma. The ASU chapter president is Brett Lane of San Angelo. The faculty advisor is Dr. Eduardo Martinez, instructor of intelligence and analysis.

For more information, contact Lane in the ASU Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice at 325-486-6682 or blane2@angelo.edu.