SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University has been designated as a “Military Spouse Friendly School” for the seventh straight year for creating and sustaining strong policies and programs that addresses the needs and concerns of military spouses and their families as students at the university.

According to a complete list published in the July/August issue of Military Spouse magazine, ASU is one of 346 U.S. institutions and one of four Texas public universities to earn this title for 2022-2023.

In order to be considered for this designation, ASU had to be named a Military Friendly School first. Not only has ASU earned this title for 14 consecutive years, but also received a Gold Award for ranking among the top tier of 72 institutions in the Large Public Category.

“It’s no joke that being a military spouse is the toughest job in the military,” said Phillip Nichelson, ASU director of military and veteran services. “As a retired Marine, I want military spouses to know that we will do everything in our power to ensure they and their families have the best possible experience at Angelo State University. We are their source for information and many other resources, and we are here and ready to help.”

Angelo State University First Lady Maria Hawkins shared how tough it can be for both active military personnel and military spouses to receive higher education.

“They may need help utilizing military education benefits, accessing flexible class schedules, and getting involved in the campus community,” shared Hawkins. “It’s heartening to know that Angelo State remains committed to addressing their concerns and ensuring they have a quality and complete college experience.”

A vast amount of data is collected from the Military Friendly survey and various federal agencies to determine the Military Spouse Friendly Schools list every year. Schools are then carefully selected based on their accommodations for students in the military, academic support, flexibility, campus support systems, military family support, career planning resources, federal approval, population percentages, and outcomes.

Not only do these selected schools provide flexible learning options and degree continuation programs that are designed to accommodate deployments and relocation, but each school has also constructed its retention, career counseling, admission, and mentoring programs to help alleviate any difficulties military spouses face.

“This national recognition lets military spouses everywhere know that the Ram Family welcomes them with open arms,” said Hawkins.

ASU’s program for military and veteran students and their families is overseen by the Office of Affiliated Military and Veteran Services. The Veterans Educational and Transitional Services Center, or VETS Center, is located in the Houston Harte University Center.