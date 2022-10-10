SAN ANGELO, Texas – An Angelo State University music professor will present his second public clarinet recital of the fall season in the Carr Education-Fine Arts building. This recital will be Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

This concert, by Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, will be in the Eldon Black Recital Hall in the EFA building. This program is free and open to the public.

A release from the university says the highlight of the program will be the world premiere of an untitled piece by Dana Kaufman and the Texas premiere of “Cacophony for clarinet and digital delay” by Jenni Brandon.

The clarinet recital will also include:

“Three Pieces for clarinet” by Gene Saucier

“Hall of Ghosts for solo bass clarinet” by Amanda Harberg

“Prelude for solo bass clarinet, Op. 51” by Ruth Gipps

“Partita No. 1 for clarinet” by Joe L. Alexander

“Phoenix Rising for solo clarinet” by Stacy Garrop

Bonenfant directs ASU’s Single-Reeds Studio and performs in the Mesquite Trio. The Mesquite Trio is made up of two fellow ASU music faculty.

Bonenfant has performed with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, Nevada Symphony Orchestra, Houston Symphony Orchestra, the San Angelo Symphony Orchestra, and the Abilene Philharmonic, among others. ASU says he has also accompanied such notable performers as Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli, Randy Newman, Dudley Moore, Bobby Shew, the Village People and the Moody Blues.