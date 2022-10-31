Euphonium or Euphonium, is an instrument with a voice in the tenor baritone range.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s Low Brass Ensembles will host its annual fall concert on Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building located at 2602 Dena Drive.

The concert, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., is set to take place in the building’s Eldon Black Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public and will feature the entire Low Brass Ensemble as well as some smaller ensembles.

The musical program will include seven pieces including;

“Ave Maria” by Jacob Arcadelt

“Brass Quintet No. 1” by Victor Ewald, featuring the V/V Brass Quintet

“Bogoroditse Devo” from “All Night Vigil” by Sergei Rachmaninoff, featuring student conductor Jesse Ruiz-Ortiz of San Angelo

and more!

The show will also include the V/V (Five of Five) Brass Quintet, Trombone Quartet and Tuba/Euphonium Quartet, as well as several student conductors.