SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s Jazz Ensembles program is set to host its first “Jazz Combo Night” of fall on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in The House of FiFi DuBois, located at 123 S. Chadbourne St. in downtown San Angelo.

The Jazz Combo will feature students performing on a variety of instruments which includes trumpet, saxophones, trombone, bass and guitar. Dr. Trent Shuey will play drums. The hour-long set will feature songs such as, “Groovin’ High”, “So Nice” and “Agua de Beber”.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their instruments because following the scheduled set, the students will invite audience members and perform alongside with on stage.