(KLST/KSAN)– Angelo State University hosted a special fundraising event at the CJ Davidson Conference Center.

It was all part of an effort to benefit the Fostering Ram Success Program. The program provides quality education and supports opportunities for ASU students who were previously placed in foster care as youth.

There were presentations by some of our state legislators including Senator Charles Perry, State Representative Drew Darby, and State Representative Terry Wilson.

“So the main mission of tonight is we want to spread awareness of the program that we have supporting those students that identify as former foster care alumni,” Jamie Akin, VP of External Affairs, said. “We are spreading awareness, we are also raising financial support to support students in their journey in earning a degree at Angelo State.”

Akin said there are currently more than 150 students in the Fostering Ram Success Program.