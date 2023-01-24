SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University announced on Monday that it will be hosting more than 150 local and area high school students at the 2023 Rise and Teach Education Conference on Thursday, Jan. 26 in the Houston Harte University Center.

According to the release by ASU, the conference is designed to support and assist the next generation of Texas educators through the transition from high school to higher education.

“The Rise and Teach Education Conference exemplifies the power of partnerships in growing Texas teachers,” said Dr. Scarlet Clouse, dean of ASU’s College of Education. “Angelo State, Region 15, local ISDs and communities come together for a one-day, career-focused conference to recognize high school students who have an interest in the teaching profession. The students are provided a glimpse inside Angelo State’s teacher preparation program, will learn from leading educational professionals, and have opportunities to connect with peers.”

The participating students will engage with representatives of ASU and Howard College through breakout sessions to gain information about dual-credit programs, learn more about available teacher education programs and scholarship opportunities, including becoming eligible to receive individual $5,000 scholarships funded by HEB.

Students in each grade level will take part in sessions specially designed for them, including:

10th Grade – Awareness: What to do in high school to prepare for a teaching career.

11th Grade – Exploration: Making the transition to college, including admissions and scholarships/financial aid.

12th Grade – Engagement: Immersion in the ASU Teacher Education Department, including meeting professors, observing classes and touring education facilities.

“Our team designed this conference specifically for 10th to 12th-grade students interested in pursuing a degree/career in education,” said Martha Saucedo, education specialist for ESC Region 15. “Our partnership with ASU is vital, and in the last few years, Howard College has really chimed in as our relationship with these entities will impact our recruitment and preparation of teachers.”