(Courtesy of Angelo State University)

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the David Noble / ASU Relays track and field meet on April 2 with a grand ceremony to honor Noble, their longtime track and field coach for whom ASU’s annual home meet is named after.

The ceremony will occur in the afternoon prior to the finals of the running events at ASU’s LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field. ASU’s first-ever track and field Olympian in 1972, Joshua Owusu, will also be attending to honor Noble as well as announcing a new endowment that will bear his name to benefit the ASU track and field and cross country programs.

The Joshua Owusu Endowment was established as a gift from an ASU alum and supporter of ASU athletics with a generous $160,000. This gift was presented with the aspiration that additional donors will contribute to help build the endowment to $200,000.

Owusu is a native of Ghana and graduated from ASU in 1974. During his time there he was a nine-time All-American and won eight total indoor and outdoor national titles in the long jump and triple jump during the time ASU was a member of the NAIA. In addition to this he was also a three-time recipient of the Oscar Strahan Award as the top male field athlete at the Lone Star Conference Championships. He is currently unmatched in ASU records for both the triple jump and the long jump. Ronnie Hawkins Jr, now president of ASU, was one of his teammates on the 1974 LSC championship team.

Noble dedicated two decades to the Rams track and field team (1972-82, 1985-99) as their coach and in his last six years (1994-99) he coached the Rambelles track and field team. He has led ASU student-athletes to over 150 All-America performances, and has also coached six Academic All-Americans. Under his guidance his teams won eight Lone Star Conference titles, and he was awarded eight-time LSC Coach of the Year. He took the the Rams to 17 top-10 national finishes, and the Belles to six straight top-20 national finishes. Among some of his outstanding awards include being named the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year in 1988, being inducted into the LSC Hall of Honor in 2004, and into the ASU Athletics Hall of Honor in 2008.

The long-running Angelo State Relays track and field meet was officially re-named the “David Noble / ASU Relays” to honor Noble’s many years of service to the ASU track and field programs. The ceremony is also part of this year’s “I Chose Angelo State Week” celebration that runs April 1-8 which will also host other events such “ASU Day at the Rodeo.”

For more information on the Joshua Owusu Endowment, contact Jenny Love in the ASU Office of External Affairs at 325-486-6557 or jenny.love@angelo.edu.