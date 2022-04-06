SANANGELO, Texas – Autumn Cleveland and Morgan Preston both seniors in the Angelo State University Honors Program have won top prizes for their hard work on their research presentations at the 2022 Great Plains Honors Council (GPHC) Conference in Wichita, Kansas.

Cleveland is an English Major and Preston is an English/philosophy double major, both having earned a Dennis Boe Award for exceptional research and writing by an undergraduate honors student. Each was presented a plaque and a $200 cash prize, in addition to that their work will be published in The Windmill (a scholarly journal featuring undergraduate research). This comes as quite the achievement as only three Dennis Boe Awards are presented annually.

Cleveland’s oral presentation and paper discussed her research on “Monstrous Paradigms: Frankenstein’s Professors and the History of Science.” Preston’s oral presentation and paper discussed her research on “Madness, Justice, and Epistemic Limits in King Lear.”

Dr. Shirley Eoff, Honors Program director had this to say in response to theses students great achievement;



“This latest recognition speaks to the continued academic success of our Honors Program students and the excellent mentoring they receive both within their academic majors and through the Honors Program. Our students continue to produce high-quality work that engages important issues in their own academic disciplines while also connecting to issues of current concern – in this case, the impact of paradigm shifts in the sciences, and the broad issue of human fallibility as a barrier to justice.”

The winners of the Dennis Boe Award are carefully selected through a blind review by a committee of university honors program deans, directors and faculty from across the region. Cleveland and Preston hold the eighth and ninth positions for total overall ASU Honors Program students to earn the award since 2013.

Also representing the ASU Honors Program at the GPHC Conference were senior nursing students Hannah Powers and Morgan Russell, Powers presented her research poster titled “Hybrid Nursing Management for Chronic Migraine: An Evidence-Based Project,” and Russell presented her research poster titled “Standardized Blended Bedside Reporting: An Evidenced-Based Care Project.”

The GPHC is a regional organization that serves collegiate honors programs in Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma. More details are available at greatplainshonors.com.

For more information, contact Dr. Eoff at 325-942-2722 or shirley.eoff@angelo.edu.