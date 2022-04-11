SAN ANGELO, Texas – Price Tarbet, a senior History major and Russian minor at Angelo State University has received the 2022 Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) for Russian language studies by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

After Tarbet graduates from ASU he will be departing on June 5 for 12 weeks of demanding and intensive Russian language and cultural training at the American University of Central Asia in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan.

Tarbet had this to say in response to his achievement, “The U.S. Department of Defense has a need for Russian speakers, That’s why the CLS Program sponsors Russian as one of its languages. It’s a very difficult language and takes a lot of time and dedication to get to the point of fluency. I’m just beginning my journey, and I’m excited to be able to get to that point.”

The CLS program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State as part of a larger U.S. government effort in order to expand the number of Americans mastering foreign languages which has been deemed critical to U.S. national security and economic prosperity. Ordinarily Tarbet would have been conducting his studies in Russia, but the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine influenced the move to Kyrgyzstan. The CLS Program was launched in 1972, and Tarbet is the first ASU student to earn the scholarship.

“Price’s selection is impressive as this is a very competitive program, which draws a nationwide applicant pool,” said Dr. Shirley Eoff, ASU national fellowship advisor. “I am proud of him for accepting the challenge of completing a very competitive and time-intensive application process. The basic training in Russian that he has received at ASU will serve him well in this intensive language program, and I am excited to see how this plays out in his future scholarship and career.”

In addition to his studies Tarbet also represents the Dr. Arnoldo De Leon Department of History as a senator in the Student Government Association, serves as president of Angelo States History Society and Russian Club student organizations, and has been inducted into the esteemed Alpha Chi national honor society.

Following his CLS Program experience, Tarbet hopes to pursue a Ph.D. in history and a career as a university professor and researcher.