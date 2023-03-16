SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — After Angelo State University officially announced its new Rodeo Program, they have begun searching for an individual to fill the role of Rodeo Team Coach.

The position posted on the university’s employment website describes the job as recruiting, retaining, and mentoring ASU students competing in the NIRA College Rodeos. The coach will monitor students’ academic progress and oversee students’ participation in the program.

Typical duties are daily activities related to team practice, livestock acquisition and maintenance, as well as maintenance of the practice facility and working with Student Affairs.

Applicants are preferred to have at least three years of experience as a coach of a NIRA college rodeo team, the ability to recruit and retain students, experience in the acquisition of livestock, and background as a rodeo competitor.

Minimum qualifications are having a high school diploma or GED, a minimum of three years of experience as a head coach of a NIRA college team and excellent communications skills.

Additional qualifications are evidence of contacts in the rodeo industry and physically able to perform tasks associated with team practice.

In order to apply, applicants must present a resume with a cover letter. Optional documents include a transcript, list of references, etc.

The position has a salary of $56,000.

Interested applicants can apply here.