SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University will present three public exhibits of artworks, free to the public, created by graduating senior art students beginning Monday, April 25, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building at 2602 Dena Drive.
The first exhibit will be on display April 25-29 and will feature artworks by:
Eunbyeol Cho of Incheon, South Korea – Graphic Designs
Jessica Driskell of San Angelo – Graphic Designs
Alex Gonzalez of San Angelo – Graphic Designs
Doss Murr of Junction – Graphic Designs
Malerie Oviedo of Lenorah – Graphic Designs
Victoria Pena of Sweetwater – Graphic Designs
Lexi Scott of Loop – Graphic Designs
The second exhibit will be on display May 2-6 and will feature artworks by:
Cadyn Gatlin of San Angelo – Generalist Art
Ravenn Hightower of Abilene – Ceramics
Harlii Perry of Harper – Paintings & Drawings
The third exhibit will be on display May 9-13 and will feature artworks by:
Autumn Cater of San Angelo – Paintings & Drawings
Kyle Kahl of Abilene – Paintings & Drawings
Jorden Stafford of Eldorado – Ceramics
Each of the exhibits will be housed in the Carr EFA Building’s Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
For more information, call the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.