SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University will present three public exhibits of artworks, free to the public, created by graduating senior art students beginning Monday, April 25, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building at 2602 Dena Drive.

The first exhibit will be on display April 25-29 and will feature artworks by:

Eunbyeol Cho of Incheon, South Korea – Graphic Designs

Jessica Driskell of San Angelo – Graphic Designs

Alex Gonzalez of San Angelo – Graphic Designs

Doss Murr of Junction – Graphic Designs

Malerie Oviedo of Lenorah – Graphic Designs

Victoria Pena of Sweetwater – Graphic Designs

Lexi Scott of Loop – Graphic Designs



The second exhibit will be on display May 2-6 and will feature artworks by:

Cadyn Gatlin of San Angelo – Generalist Art

Ravenn Hightower of Abilene – Ceramics

Harlii Perry of Harper – Paintings & Drawings



The third exhibit will be on display May 9-13 and will feature artworks by:

Autumn Cater of San Angelo – Paintings & Drawings

Kyle Kahl of Abilene – Paintings & Drawings

Jorden Stafford of Eldorado – Ceramics

Each of the exhibits will be housed in the Carr EFA Building’s Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

For more information, call the ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts at 325-942-2085.