SAN ANGELO, Texas — The top Angelo State University graduate from May 2022 has been awarded a prestigious fellowship to fund their graduate education.

Morgan Preston of Vicksburg, Michigan has been selected to receive a $35,000 Sherrill Carlson Fellowship from the Phi Kappa Phi (PKP) national collegiate honor society. PKP is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, and induction is invite-only. The fellowship selection process is based on:

Evidence of graduate potential

Undergraduate academic achievement

Service and leadership experience

Letters of recommendation

Personal statement of educational perspective and career goals

Acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program

Dr. Dennis Hall, assistant professor of mathematics, is the awards and grants coordinator for ASU’s chapter of PKP.

“The mission of Phi Kappa Phi is to promote academic excellence and service to others,” Hall said. “Morgan has taken these ideals to heart in the classroom, on the volleyball court and in the community. We are proud to have such a deserving student represent our chapter and can’t wait to see what she does next!”

Preston graduated from ASU in May 2022 with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and English, earning the 2022 ASU Presidential Award as the top graduate in her class. As the PKP Sherrill Carlson Fellow, she will pursue a Juris Doctor degree at the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.