SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University’s vice president for Academic Affairs updated the San Angelo City Council about the development of the university’s flight training programs and facilities during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

The developments come as part of an ongoing partnership among the City of San Angelo, ASU and the San Angelo Regional Airport to foster commercial airline academics in the Concho Valley. Though ASU has worked with the City and airport in the past through training and academic programs at Mathis Field, deliberations from the trio have recently led to a plan to construct a new on-site pilot training facility with the help of the alum-owned Skyline Aviation flight school.

A discussion in late August 2023 with the City of San Angelo Development Corporation provided insights as to what the facility might look like and how much it might cost. The building was planned to span 15,000 square feet and cost an estimated $6 million, not including the additional money needed to meet other requirements such as the estimated 30 aircraft needed to accommodate the 250 students projected to enroll in the Bachelor of Commercial Aviation program.

The Dec. 19 San Angelo City Council meeting. The discussion with ASU begins at 30:15.

The Dec. 19 meeting brought the City Council up to speed with the latest progress ASU has made toward developing the commercial aviation program and planning the facility. Donald Topliff, ASU’s provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, presented the updates.

Topliff began by sharing the commercial aviation program’s growth since its founding in the fall of 2021. The program began with 28 students enrolling in the first cohort and has since expanded to have 138 students currently enrolled, a number that is only projected to rise as time goes on.

“Our goal is to bring this program to somewhere between 250 and 300 students by the beginning of 2025,” Topliff said.

Topliff then began to list the changes, needs and costs that are projected as developments continue. They are as follows:

One aircraft will be required for every 7 students 200 students are projected to enroll in the fall of 2024, equating to roughly 30 aircraft that will be needed 20 aircraft are already in possession, and 6 more are already on order

The total inventory cost is expected to exceed $12 million

40 full-time-equivalent pilot instructors will be needed

ASU will employ three full-time classroom instructors

The community impacts from housing, food, fuel, etc. is projected to be in excess of $5 million a year and increasing

Topliff also gave the City Council a glimpse at the layout of the facility. The building is planned to have three classrooms and three flight simulators.

An image depicting the training facility’s layout that was used during the Dec. 19 meeting. Image courtesy of ASU and the City of San Angelo.

Topliff stated that the regional airport is also expected to be heavily affected by the addition of the on-site facility and development of the commercial aviation program. He said that the airport director expects to see an excess of 38,000 operations in the coming year as opposed to the above 9,000 operations of this fiscal year, and additional hangars will be built onto the airport to accommodate private aircraft.

“So, why is that important? Well, the FAA provides support to airports based on the number of operations that occur at that airport,” Topliff said.

Additionally, the partnership with Skyline Aviation has led the company to lease a GTE hangar on the airport grounds in order to begin operating a new fixed-base operation in San Angelo. ASU has also been in talks with Howard College in the hopes of getting the community college to start an airframe and power plant program at the airport to perform maintenance on the student aircraft as needed.

“We are looking forward to becoming the No. 1 aviation program in the state of Texas,” Topliff said. “We are looking forward to having the opportunity to turn dirt on that facility at the airport and make this a reality for ASU and for the City of San Angelo.”