SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Kappa Sigma, an Angelo State University fraternity, has decided to raise money for veterans by living in a box for a week.

The Box-O-Thon fundraiser was inspired by the Kappa Sigma chapter at the University of Dallas and was created to raise awareness, support and donations for homeless veterans.

“Every year we construct a giant box in the center of campus and have our brothers live in it for the duration of the event; We do it so they don’t have to,” said the Dallas fundraisers website.

Angelo State’s own Kappa Sigma chapter has decided to follow suit. For the week of Oct. 29 – Nov. 4, Kappa Sigma will be constructing and living out of a box on campus where they will host events and collect donations with a goal of $2,500.

“This is one thing that kind of still is unspoken for, is the mental health of our military heroes and the homelessness,” said Kappa Sigma President Christopher Pena.

The ‘box’ will be built out of a tent wrapped with a paper-like material covered in supporting businesses’ logos and the fundraiser’s name, while the interior will have bean bags and sleeping bags. The fraternity members will be rotating their time in the box to accommodate class schedules and work, with a minimum of five members present at all times.

“Unfortunately, next week is going to be pretty cold, but we’ve already all made the decision that rain, hot, cold, whatever, we’re gonna be out there,” said Pena.

The box will be up on Monday, Oct. 30, and can be found at the Angelo State Mall right outside the CHP and Johnson buildings on campus.

Those who wish to support the cause can donate at the Box with cash or a check. The fraternity will also be collecting clothes, shoes, toys and non-perishable food items. You can also support the cause by donating to their GoFundMe, Cash App, Venmo and Zelle found on the fundraiser website. All proceeds will be donated to the Military Heroes Campaign.

A few of the local businesses in support of this project include The Crazy Fruit, H&R Block and Mattress Firm.

“Think about it,” said Pena. “We are going to live in a box for a week, some of the people go overseas and are gone for months and never ever come back and see their families.”