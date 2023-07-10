SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Dr. Tia Agan, chair of Angelo State University’s Department of Teacher Education, has been elected president of the Texas Association of Teacher Educators (TxATE) and will serve a one-year term that runs through June 2024.

TxATE is a state organization for college and university faculty in teacher preparation programs that seeks to promote better practices for educating and creating quality teacher candidates through professional development and research.

Agan will serve the organization by representing it at state and national conferences, presiding over business meetings, coordinating all TxATE activities and serving as a representative on the Consortium of State Organizations for Texas Teacher Education (CSOTTE) board.

“It is an honor to serve as president for this incredible organization that strives to prepare the highest-quality teacher candidates in Texas who are resilient, equipped and passionate about student success,” Agan said. “Serving in this role will also benefit the students in the ASU Department of Teacher Education as I collaborate with teacher preparation faculty across the state to gain insight into innovative practices and current research regarding full preparation of teachers.”

Agan currently serves as an associate professor and, most recently, as the coordinator of ASU’s Master of Science in educational leadership with Texas principal certification degree program. Agan is also an acting member of the Texas Association of College Teachers and the International Council of Professors of Education Leadership, among other state and national organizations.