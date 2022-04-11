Angelo State Universities Honor Student Association will be hosting their annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza on Saturday April 16 located on campus at the Academic Building, Johnson Ave, San Angelo, TX 76909.

The event will consist of two egg hunts (with fields divided by age) at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. There will be snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy. face painting and tons of games, activities and door prizes! All children under the age of 12 are welcome.

If you want extra entries for door prizes bring gently used or new children’s books and for every 5 you bring you will get an extra entry.

For more information contact the Honors Student association at HSA@angelo.edu

or at 325-942-2722 .