SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University has earned reaffirmation of its accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges following the annual meeting of the accrediting body’s board of trustees.

Every 10 years ASU goes through a total evaluation of its academic programs and administrative procedures. The process involves a campus-wide self-study and a team of representatives then visit the campus for an inspection and external evaluation. ASU was assessed on 76 different standards, ranging from finances and facilities to academic programs and student life.

After the process, ASU’s accreditation was reaffirmed with no recommendations for improvement. Additionally, ASU’s off-site dual-credit locations were assessed and again had no recommendations for improvement.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better outcome,” said Dr. Don Topliff, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Only a small percentage of schools receive reaffirmation with no recommendations for improvement. This result ranks ASU with some of the best universities in the nation and validates the quality of education we provide our students.”

Accreditation is a requirement for universities to transfer academic credits, to receive federal funds for research and programs, and to be able to award federal student financial aid. With the 2023 reaffirmation, ASU is accredited to award baccalaureate, master’s and doctorate degrees.

“Our reaffirmation process has been a resounding success,” said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. “It is a testament to the hard work of our faculty, staff and administrators that we met and, in many cases, exceeded SACSCOC standards in the evaluation of our academic programs and student services. Our goal is to always enhance the educational experience of our students, and the reaffirmation process gives us the opportunity to both showcase that experience and illustrate how we continue to move forward. Everyone associated with Angelo State and the Ram Family should be proud of the results.”

The next reaffirmation campus visit will be in the spring of 2033.