SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University has been listed by The Princeton Review as one of the country’s best institutions for undergraduate education for its 15th consecutive year.

This is an honor that goes to only about 15% of the nation’s more than 2,600 four-year colleges.

“Our selection of colleges for this book reflects our high opinion of the schools: we recommend each one as academically outstanding,” said Rob Franek, TPR editor-in-chief. “Our ranking lists reflect the opinions of the schools’ students – their customers – and their reports to us about their campus experiences.”

ASU is one of 14 Texas institutions and one of only six Texas public universities to make the 2024 “Best Colleges” list.

“This is a significant milestone for Angelo State,” said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. “To be recognized by The Princeton Review for 15 straight years is no easy feat, and it is tangible evidence that we consistently provide our students with the complete college experience they need to not only thrive on campus but also be successful and significant after graduation. The entire Ram Family, past and present, should be very proud of this continuous recognition.”

The 85-question TPR survey asks students to rate their own schools on numerous topics and report on their campus experiences. ASU’s top rankings include:

No. 7 – Happiest Students

No. 8 – Lots of Race/Class Interaction

No. 10 – Their Students Love These Colleges

No. 13 – Most Active Student Government

No. 14 – Best Student Support and Counseling Services

No. 17 – Best Quality of Life

Additionally, on a scale of 60-99, ASU received a Financial Aid Rating of 81, an Admissions Rating of 84, a Green Rating of 88, a Fire Safety Rating of 89, and a Quality of Life Rating of 95.