SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University in conjunction with Angelo State Police have developed an app designed to assist students on campus and keep them safer.

The app called, ASU Safe, is monitored constantly by the ASU Police Communications Center. The app allows students and staff to locate important contact information for various campus and community resources, submit a crime tip, access helpful information in an emergency, communicate with ASU Police in real time, report an emergency, and even monitor their walks.

Other Features Include:

Emergency Contacts

Mobile Bluelight: Send your location to ASU security in real time in case of a crisis.

Friend Walk: Send your location to a friend who can then track their location in real time.

Tip Reporting: Multiple ways to report a safety/security concern directly to ASU security.

Virtual Walk Home: Campus Security monitors a user’s walk, a dispatcher on the other end will monitor their journey until they reach their destination.

Safety Toolbox

Campus Map

Emergency Plans: Campus emergency documentation prepare for emergencies. This can be accessed without Wi-Fi or cellular data.

Support Resources

Safety Notifications

ASU Safe is free and downloadable for both Android and Apple devices.

Snapshot of ASU Safe App

Snapshot of ASU Safe App

Snapshot of ASU Safe App

Snapshot of ASU Safe App

Snapshot of ASU Safe App

Safety App Apple Download

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/asu-safe/id6444014169

Safety App Google Play Store Download

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…