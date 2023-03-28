SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — It’s almost time to dust off your boots and head to the rodeo! Angelo State University students get to enjoy free admission to the Midway at ASU Day at the Rodeo!

All students, faculty and staff who show their ASU IDs will get into the Midway for free, this includes the fairgrounds. The Midway will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Other events throughout the day include:

10 a.m.: Rodeo Parade (Downtown San Angelo)

Rodeo Parade (Downtown San Angelo) 1 p.m.: Matinee performance (ticket purchase required)

Matinee performance (ticket purchase required) 7:30 p.m.: Evening performance (ticket purchase required)

For students who require transportation, the Ram Tram will transport students to and from the Foster Communications Coliseum from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.