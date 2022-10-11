SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Chorale and Chamber Singers will present their first concert of the fall semester on Thursday, Oct. 13, at First United Methodist Church, located at 37 E. Beauregard Ave.

Directed by Dr. Eric Posada, ASU director of choral activities, “There Was a Time,” is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The 10-member Chamber Singers is set to perform four pieces led by “Lamentaciones de Jeremias” by Z. Randall Stroope.

Following the opening, the 31-member University Chorale with then join to perform five pieces, headlined by “Antiphon” from “Five Mystical Songs” by Ralph Vaughan

Several members of the ASU music program will accompany the students on stage: