SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Angelo State University Cheer Team will host a Homecoming Youth Cheer Clinic.

The clinic is available to kindergarten through eighth-grade students on Friday, October 20, in ASU’s Ben Kelly Center for Human Performance (2050 S. Johnson St).

The clinic will run from 5-7:30 p.m.; the registration fee is $30 per person. Activities for the participants will include:

Learning game day chants

Introduction to tumbling, jumps and stunting

Fun crafts stations

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at angelo.edu/cheer-clinic.