SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University’s Chamber Orchestra is scheduled to perform a classical music concert from the baroque period on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, located at 32 N. Irving St. in downtown San Angelo. The concert will be free and open to the public to attend.

Made up primarily of string instruments, the Chamber Orchestra will accompany Dr. Fagner Rocha of the ASU music faculty as he performs Antonio Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” on violin, dividing into four violin concertos depicting the seasons of spring, summer, autumn and winter.