SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University’s Jazz Ensembles program will host a concert featuring big-band jazz favorites at the Blue Buffalo Art Gallery.

The event on Wednesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. will feature performances by ASU Big Band 1 and ASU Big Band 2.

This is the first time in ASU history that the Jazz Ensembles program has fielded two big bands. Each one is made of up 20 student musicians performing on saxophones, trumpets, trombones and tuba, as well as a full rhythm section.

The musical program will include: