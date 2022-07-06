SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has been selected by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to participate in the TEA’s Principal Residency Grant initiative for 2023-24 through ASU’s Master of Science (M.S.) in educational leadership with Texas principal certification online graduate degree program.

ASU will partner with public school districts and charter schools to provide principal residency opportunities. Teachers in eligible districts will be chosen to step out of their classrooms and into full-time, year-long positions as assistant principal interns, where they will receive on-the-job training and support while completing the M.S. in educational leadership and principal certification at ASU. The ultimate goal is to have successful interns hired as assistant principals or principals by their school districts as soon as they complete the program.

Participating districts are eligible for TEA grant funds up to $70,000 per resident intern to help pay for their salaries, tuition and principal certification exams. The next round of grants will be awarded for the 2023-24 academic year, and districts must complete and submit a grant proposal to be eligible. Applications will open this fall.

Dr. Tia Agan, coordinator of the M.S. in educational leadership with the Texas principal certification program, will be the school district’s point of contact at ASU.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for teacher leaders who are ready to become Texas principals,” Agan said, “and it provides funds and support for districts who need additional campus leadership to impact student achievement. This is a great way for Angelo State to support and strengthen relationships with school districts and create an even stronger pipeline for teacher leaders to become Texas principals. We are honored to be vetted and among the elite educator preparation programs that were selected for the principal residency program.”

ASU is one of only 19 Texas universities and Education Service Centers to have an educator preparation program approved for the 2023-24 TEA Principal Residency Grant cycle.

School districts and charter schools interested in partnering with ASU should contact Agan as soon as possible at 325-486-6791 or tia.agan@angelo.edu.

For more information on the residency grant application, districts should contact Ebony Love, TEA educator preparation capacity building specialist, at ebony.love@tea.texas.gov.