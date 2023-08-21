SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center has an open call for artists for a Dia De Los Muertos Exhibition.

Local artists are invited to test their talents in creating meaningful and unique art forms related to Dia de los Muertos. The Art Exhibition will represent the traditions of Hispanic heritage, reﬂecting honor and celebrating the lives of lost loved ones.

Artwork imagery may include monarch butterflies, Calaveras (skulls), catrins & catrinas, marigolds, or anything representing life or loved ones. Artists will have the opportunity to sell their artwork during the exhibition and cash prizes will be awarded to 1st-3rd places for best in show.

The exhibition opening reception will be held on Thursday, October 19th from 6-9 p.m. at the Coop Gallery- 427 S Oakes St, San Angelo, Texas.

Exhibit Dates:

October 19, 6-9p

October 20, 5-9p

October 21, 10a-7p

Link to registration information: https://www.sanangelohispanicheritage.org/projects-8