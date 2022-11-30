SAN ANGELO, Texas — It has been a busy time for the Concho Valley Community Action Agency as the Tom Green Commissioner’s Court approved a grant proposal and they get ready to move into a new location.

On Nov. 29th, the Tom Green Commissioner’s Court unanimously approved a grant proposed by the CVCAA. This approval allowed the CVCAA to receive a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds to help assist those in need in the community.

Although the ARPA was passed to help those struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CVCAA will use its portion to assist in weatherization, homeless prevention, HVAC repairs, utility assistance and disconnects. CVCAA shares that a portion of the budget will be set aside to help cover the cost of rent for families who have school-age children and are experiencing homelessness.

“We’re really excited to partner with TomGreen County to provide residents of the county with some much-needed assistance,” CVCAA Executive Director Mike Burnett said.

The CVCAA shares that they expect to start using the ARPA funds by Dec. 1, 2023.

The office of the CVCAA will be closed to the public on Nov. 30 at 12 p.m. in order to move to a new location. The CVCAA will be opening its doors at 133 W. Concho Ave in Suite 301 next to the YMCA at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8.