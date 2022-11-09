SAN ANGELO, Texas — Army investigators have reason to believe that individuals in San Angelo have information surrounding the murder of Staff Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Mitchell was shot to death with a high-powered rifle in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, TX. A vehicle of interest was seen traveling southbound on IH-10 behind Mitchell’s white Dodge Charger at about 2:08 a.m.

Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for credible information. Any person having information regarding this incident should contact Army CID at 210-221-1050. Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at: https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.