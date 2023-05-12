SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Goodfellow Air Force Base personnel held its first Armed Forces Commitment Day on May 12, for more than a dozen local high school students.

This event was similar to a day for high school students playing sports and highlighted their commitment to attending a service academy or college on an R.O.T.C. scholarship. The signing day also included students who are enlisted in the U.S. military or are going into the Coast Guard.

School liaison Theresa Goodwin shared, “This coordination takes a lot of effort but it is so well worth it because some of these kids and some of these kids that will come from these units, this is some of the only taste they will get so giving them this so they can see their path is amazing. Amazing.”